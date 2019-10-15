May 15, 1927-October 12, 2019
GENESEO — Angelos K. Koustas, 92, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home. Per his request, cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting with arrangements.
Angelos was born May 15, 1927, in Levidi, Greece. He married Panageota “Betty” Peponis; she preceded him in death in 1990. Angelos worked for John Deere Harvester Works for 29 years as a forklift operator. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, George (Tara) Koustas, Geneseo; grandchildren, Beth Ann Koustas, Madison Koustas and Nicholas Koustas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and daughter, Marina, who passed on July 9, 2019.