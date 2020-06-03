May 15, 1925-May 29, 2020
SILVIS — Angelina Terronez, 95, of Silvis, Ill., passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She resided at Bettendorf HealthCare.
A memorial service will be presented in both Spanish (1 p.m.) and English (3 p.m.) on Saturday June 6, 2020, on ZOOM. Memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Bettendorf IA. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, LTD. Moline is assisting the family.
Angelina was born on May 15, 1925 in San Antonio, Michoacan, Mexico. Her mother was Clefia Arreola. She married Juan Bravo Terronez on April 19, 1956, in Laredo, Texas, he preceded her on Nov. 24, 1978.
Angelina was a member of the Spanish Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bettendorf. She earnestly preached the message of peace and hope found in the Bible for nearly 50 years to all who would listen.
She worked as a cook at the Ice Cream Palace in Silvis for many years and always enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. She had a passion for gardening and loved caring for her many beautiful plants inside and outside of her home.
It could be said, you always understood where you stood with Angelina. She spoke her mind but had a heart of gold. Her generosity and hospitality will always be remembered, along with the good works she did in her community. She loved and cherished her friends and family very much. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include sons: Jorge (Jana) Diaz, Gabriel Terronez, Ramon (Connie) Terronez and James (Angie) Terronez; sisters: Carolina and Eva; brothers: Sevedo and Salvador. She has 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan; her son, Jose Carlos Diaz; and brothers, Leo, Lazado and Juan.
Zoom information and memories may be located and shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.