April 3, 1940-November 11, 2019
SILVIS — Angela Uzelac, 79, of Silvis, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Friday with prayer services at noon at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Burial immediately following at Greenview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Angela to Heartland Hospice, 4340 E 53rd St. Davenport, IA, or East Moline Foursquare Church, 4129 900 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
Angela was born April 3, 1940, in Rock Island, the daughter of Violet (Fulton) and Richard Beale. Angela married Merle Beeson on July 27, 1957. Together they had three children. She later married Steve Uzelac on July 11, 1969.
Angela worked in the East Moline District Food Service for 25 years. She was a devoted member of East Moline Foursquare Church and shared strong beliefs in her faith. Angie was a longtime volunteer at Illini Hospital, now Genesis Medical Center.
Angie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as a grandma. She will be sorely missed and survived by her husband, Steve, of 50 years; children, Matt (Dottie) Beeson, of Davenport, Mark (Linda) Beeson, of Moline, and Selena (Joe), of Davenport; four grandchildren, Shaley and Kaylyn Maher, Tanner Beeson and Angie Jarrin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Philip Jones.
The family would like to issue a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and their wonderful staff over the last few years of Mom's life. A heartfelt thank you, as well, to all of the caregivers who took care of her in her home. A loving thank you to lifelong friends Marilyn Henrichs and Madeleine Parein.
