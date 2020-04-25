April 29, 1968-April 20, 2020
MOLINE — Angela Marie Howard, 51, of Moline, passed away, Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society Feeding America.
Angela Harper was born on April 29, 1968, in Moline, the daughter of Jeff Harper and Trudy (Haskins) Harper. She married John Howard, July 1, 2011 in Rock Island. Angela worked as a baker at Donuts & More on 16th Street in Moline. Angela had many things she loved, including but not limited to, daisies, hummingbirds, country music, The Beatles, watching TV, cooking, making Christmas cookies, family get-togethers, angels and flamingos.
Survivors include her loving husband; children, Joe, Kaitlin, Hannah; parents; sisters, Jen and Bekah (Dana); and many nieces and nephews.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
