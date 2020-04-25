Angela Marie Howard

Angela Harper was born on April 29, 1968, in Moline, the daughter of Jeff Harper and Trudy (Haskins) Harper. She married John Howard, July 1, 2011 in Rock Island. Angela worked as a baker at Donuts & More on 16th Street in Moline. Angela had many things she loved, including but not limited to, daisies, hummingbirds, country music, The Beatles, watching TV, cooking, making Christmas cookies, family get-togethers, angels and flamingos.