ROCK ISLAND — Angela “Angie” L. Lommell, 77, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. Graveside services for Mrs. Lommell will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Angie was born on Oct. 6, 1942, in Rock Island, a daughter of Henry and Irene (Ryckaert) Bush. She graduated from Alleman High School, Rock Island, in 1960, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Angie later attended Marycrest College, Davenport. She married Donald Lommell on June 30, 1962, in Milan. Angie retired on Feb. 3, 2003, as Vice President from First National Bank, Rock Island, after 41 years of service. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, attending to her flowerbeds and being outside.