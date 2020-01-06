May 31, 1975-January 1, 2020
EAST MOLINE —Angel Lopez, 44, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Ill.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline, Ill., 412, 10th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family. DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline ia assisting the family.
Angel was born May 31, 1975, in Gervacio Mendoza, GTO, Mexico, the son of Valentin and Natalia (Pantoja) Lopez. He married Veronica Aguirre on April 18, 2001, in Moline. Angel was self-employed and worked as a flooring installer, including working for Wayne Montgomery.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Veronica; siblings, Jovita, Rodolfo, twin brother, Javier, and Manuel; sisters-in-law, Gabriela, Marina and Ariana, and special sister, Mary Hooper Shaw. He loved his nieces and nephews, including, Marcela, Evangelina, Rosalba, Rafael and German;, his great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Angelina and Maria; and brothers, Ramon and Roberto. The family would like to give a special thank you to Steve Hooper, who donated his heart to Angel on April 27, 2013. One of Angel’s favorite things was entertaining and bringing people together. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to offer a helping hand. In the true sprit of Angel, there will be a celebration of his life to be announced following the funeral mass. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofunereralhome.com.