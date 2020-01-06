Angel Lopez

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Veronica; siblings, Jovita, Rodolfo, twin brother, Javier, and Manuel; sisters-in-law, Gabriela, Marina and Ariana, and special sister, Mary Hooper Shaw. He loved his nieces and nephews, including, Marcela, Evangelina, Rosalba, Rafael and German;, his great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Angelina and Maria; and brothers, Ramon and Roberto. The family would like to give a special thank you to Steve Hooper, who donated his heart to Angel on April 27, 2013. One of Angel’s favorite things was entertaining and bringing people together. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to offer a helping hand. In the true sprit of Angel, there will be a celebration of his life to be announced following the funeral mass. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofunereralhome.com.