February 2, 1974-March 6, 2020
KINGSVILLE, Mo. — Andrew K. Sheer, 46, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born February 2, 1974, in Moline, Ill. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School and Kishwaukee College. He was director of facilities for the Notre Dame de Sion Schools in Kansas City, Mo.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer and children, Payton, Corbin and Sadie; parents, Scott and Sheila Sheer; sisters, Noelle Petersen (Matt), Kim Sheer (Dennis); nieces and nephews, Morgan and Brady McCready, Jaiden Hong, Truman, Eden and Lincoln Young; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Stephen and Vita Perkins; sister-in-law, Jodi Young (Neil); and extended family and treasured friends.
Andy lived life to the fullest, coaching his children's teams, playing golf and enjoying time with family and friends. Andy passed his love for the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Royals to his boys. Andy was dedicated to Sion's students, faculty, and families and enjoyed being a part of the Sion family. Andy's family will be forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support offered during Andy's illness.
Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and Celebration of Life will be observed on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame de Sion High School, 10631 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Mo. Private interment will be at Kingsville Cemetery. An additional memorial service will be held on March 21 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Milan, Ill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kingsville Rec Club in care of Dustin Stout or Notre Dame de Sion. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com.