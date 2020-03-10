February 2, 1974-March 6, 2020

KINGSVILLE, Mo. — Andrew K. Sheer, 46, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born February 2, 1974, in Moline, Ill. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School and Kishwaukee College. He was director of facilities for the Notre Dame de Sion Schools in Kansas City, Mo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer and children, Payton, Corbin and Sadie; parents, Scott and Sheila Sheer; sisters, Noelle Petersen (Matt), Kim Sheer (Dennis); nieces and nephews, Morgan and Brady McCready, Jaiden Hong, Truman, Eden and Lincoln Young; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Stephen and Vita Perkins; sister-in-law, Jodi Young (Neil); and extended family and treasured friends.

Andy lived life to the fullest, coaching his children's teams, playing golf and enjoying time with family and friends. Andy passed his love for the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Royals to his boys. Andy was dedicated to Sion's students, faculty, and families and enjoyed being a part of the Sion family. Andy's family will be forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support offered during Andy's illness.