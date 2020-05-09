ROCK ISLAND — Andrew Hermann Jr., 80, of Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Private services for Mr. Hermann will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

Andrew was born on July 9, 1939, in Rock Island, a son of Andrew Sr. and Violet (Lohse) Hermann. He married Patricia Brandt on Jan. 25, 1969, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2011. Andy worked for the Caterpillar Company in Mt. Joy for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Memorial Christian Church, Moline, Bi-Stare Sportsman Club, and was a life member of the NRA. He was an avid Illini fan and enjoyed trap shooting. Andy had served in the U.S. Army Reserve.