  • Updated
December 17, 1935- February 24, 2020

DAVENPORT — Andrea “Andy” Bajc, 84, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. Cremation has been accorded.

Andrea was born Dec. 17, 1935, in Podkraj, Italy. Andrea married his wife, Emilia “Emily” Crevatin, on June 25, 1955 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport.

He is survived by his three children, Vera Ann McCants of Davenport, Andrew (Chris) Bajc of Lincoln, Neb., and Mike (Diane) Bajc, Matherville, Ill.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; and son-in-law (Roger McCants).

Please see full obituary at www.wheelanpressly.com. Memorials are to be determined.

