Andre D. Jones

September 3, 1967-November 22, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Andre D. Jones, 52, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral services for Andre will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Andre was born Sept. 3, 1967, in Rock Island, a son of Johnny and Shirley (Jones) Gay. Andre worked in several capacities as a laborer for Sedona Staffing. He loved wrestling, the challenges of playing chess and small engine repair. He also loved spending time with his friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Johnny and Shirley Gay, Rock Island; a son, Montell Coleman, Louisiana; siblings, Kenna and Anthony Gay, both of Rock Island; four nieces; two nephews; one great-niece; two great-nephews; and a host of extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Service information

Nov 30
Visitation
Saturday, November 30, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
