Ana Maria Lopez

Ana Maria was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, the daughter of Luis Antonio “Leoncio” and Virginia (Aguila Rocha) Velasquez Galvan. She married Vincent Lopez on April 15, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2006.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, with Reverend Richard Russo officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Sterling. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. at the Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling. There will also be visitation one hour prior to Mass of the Christian Burial at St. Anthony's in Rock Falls from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday.