September 2, 1926-January 9, 2020
STERLING — Ana Maria Lopez, 93, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Ana Maria was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, the daughter of Luis Antonio “Leoncio” and Virginia (Aguila Rocha) Velasquez Galvan. She married Vincent Lopez on April 15, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2006.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include four daughters: Marina (Dave) Cantu, Rosalinda Lopez, both of Sterling, Sonia (Ronald) Lopez Cronk, of Montgomery Ill., Violet (Dan) Buntjer, of Cibolo, Texas; two sons, Vincent Lopez Jr., of Moline, John (Karyn Smeltzer) Lopez and Melissa Love, of Sterling.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, with Reverend Richard Russo officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Sterling. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. at the Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling. There will also be visitation one hour prior to Mass of the Christian Burial at St. Anthony's in Rock Falls from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:30AM-11:15AM
708 10th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61081
5:00PM-8:00PM
702 First Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
9:30AM-10:30AM
708 10th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61081