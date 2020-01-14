Ana Maria Lopez
View Comments
STERLING

Ana Maria Lopez

{{featured_button_text}}
Ana Maria Lopez

September 2, 1926-January 9, 2020

STERLING — Ana Maria Lopez, 93, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Ana Maria was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, the daughter of Luis Antonio “Leoncio” and Virginia (Aguila Rocha) Velasquez Galvan. She married Vincent Lopez on April 15, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2006.

Survivors include four daughters: Marina (Dave) Cantu, Rosalinda Lopez, both of Sterling, Sonia (Ronald) Lopez Cronk, of Montgomery Ill., Violet (Dan) Buntjer, of Cibolo, Texas; two sons, Vincent Lopez Jr., of Moline, John (Karyn Smeltzer) Lopez and Melissa Love, of Sterling.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, with Reverend Richard Russo officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Sterling. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. at the Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling. There will also be visitation one hour prior to Mass of the Christian Burial at St. Anthony's in Rock Falls from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday. 

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ana Maria Lopez, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 16
Mass of the Christian Burial
Thursday, January 16, 2020
10:30AM-11:15AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
708 10th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61081
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ana Maria's Mass of the Christian Burial begins.
Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Schilling Funeral Home
702 First Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ana Maria's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
708 10th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61081
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ana Maria's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News