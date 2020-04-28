× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 26, 1931- April 27, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Amy Laura Shamsie, 89, of East Moline, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Private family services will be held at Wendt Funeral Home. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Memorials may be made to the River Bend Foodbank.

Amy Laura Dore' was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Crowley, La., daughter of Boville and Ada (Fredrick) Dore'. She married Mohamed Shamsie on July 17, 1953, in California.

She enjoyed yard work and flower gardening. Amy was the proud mother of seven children, the last two being identical twin boys. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Nancy (Matthew) Puck, of Moline, Tammy (Greg) McCabe, of Orlando, Fla., Michael (Candy) Shamsie, of Moline, Rick (Denise) Shamsie, of Flint, Texas, Terry (Nanette) Shamsie, of Corpus Christie, Texas, and Donald (Juli) Shamsie, of Perry, Ark.; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald Shamsie; a granddaughter, Nicole Roman; a son-in-law, Mike Conger; two brothers and three sisters.

