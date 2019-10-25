November 18, 1950-October 22, 2019
DAVENPORT — A Celebration of Life Gathering for Amy F. Otto, 68, a resident of Davenport, will be Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Maysville Fire House. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Amy passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Amy Frances Oliver was born Nov. 18, 1950, in Princeton, Ky., a daughter of Coy and Willie Mae (Rogers) Oliver.
Amy enjoyed playing Bingo, spending time with her grandchildren and family and watching Westerns.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Those left to honor her memory include her fiancé, Mike Arnold, Davenport; children: Gary (Rachelle) Erbst, Henderson, Ky., and Sherrie Elliott, Lakeland, Fla.; stepchildren: Heather (Jim) Schneider, Davenport, and Tawnya Stiles, Maysville, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Grace Baker and Nancy Wallace, both of Princeton, Ky., Ruby (Butch) Miller, Rock Island, and Gene (Cate) Oliver, Davenport; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
For more information and online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.