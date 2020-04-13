ERIE — Amy E. (Reisenbigler) Enright, 105, Erie, Ill., went to the Lord on April 11, 2020. A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie, or St. Jude Children's Hospital. You may view Amy's funeral by Tuesday evening by going to her obituary page at www.gibsonbodefh.com and clicking on the link.

Amy was born on Nov. 17, 1914, in Erie, Ill., to Ira J. and Winnie M. (Henwood) Reisenbigler. She was married to Raymond L. Enright for 63 years until he died in 2001. She spent most of her life on the Jersey Road farm with her family. Amy enjoyed being a farmer's wife and helping with the animals, cooking meals for the threshers and taking care of everyone. She was known as the “egg lady” in town. She enjoyed baking pies, cheering for the Cubs and the Fighting Illini, flying to visit her great-grandchildren, going to Walt Disney World and tending to her own garden until she was 103 years old. As a War Mother she sewed lap robes for the Veterans. Amy was a dedicated Catholic and was always there for important church events. She said the rosary daily and liked to volunteer at the food pantry and Kings Closet. Amy truly loved her family and spending time with them.