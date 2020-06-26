× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 31, 1985-June 15, 2020

SHERWOOD, Ore. — Amber Dawn Cashman Remsen, 35, of Sherwood, Ore., passed away unexpectedly June 15, 2020.

Amber was born March 31, 1985 to Dave and Faith Cashman, formerly of Geneseo. She graduated from JD Darnell High School in 2003, while hospitalized at OSF, as she survived her battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She received a BS degree in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University in 2007, and immediately went to work for Pella Corporation, where she was employed for over 13 years. Most recently she was a distribution transition manager, finance/HR. She married Steven Remsen on Dec. 27, 2008. Together they enjoyed camping, canoeing, Caribbean vacations, gardening and summer vacations with family at Bull Shoals Lake. She especially enjoyed going on "dates" with her children.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Steven; daughter, Lily (7) and son, Benjamin (3) all of Sherwood, Ore.; parents Dave and Faith Cashman of Mountain Home, Ark.; brother and sister-in-law, Chris (Lisa) Cashman, and their children, Carissa and Gabe of Chicago; parents-in-law, Edward and Kathy Remsen of Dunlap, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Karen (Brian) Bullington of Chicago, and Elizabeth (Mike) Padberg, and their daughter, Hannah, of Aurora, Ill.

Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, from 5 until 7 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, guests are required to wear masks at all times while inside the funeral home. A private family graveside service will be at Promise Land Cemetery, with Dr. Sam Bailey officiating. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, www.rmhc.org. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Ark. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.

