Amanda Christine Myers

October 29, 1997-June 2, 2020

Our princess, Amanda “Mandy” Christine Myers, lost her life on June 2, 2020, after a car accident in Chicago caused by another. Amanda had a new career in sales in the big city, a new apartment and was ready to take on the world. This unexpected tragedy altered those plans and has horrified and changed all of her loved-one's lives left on earth. There will be a livestream of the private funeral service at 3 p.m. CDT June 11, 2020, followed by a celebration at a later date. The link will be added to www.hmdfuneralhome.com prior to the funeral.

Amanda arrived as an indescribably wonderful gift to this world on Oct. 29, 1997, to her parents, Eric and Christine, and her older brother, Josh. As a baby, Amanda was misdiagnosed with a deadly skin disease. The scare and relief had profound life-changing effects on her and her family. This event and Amanda's energy, wit and quest for life allowed for us to open our lives to many spur-of-the-moment adventures together as a family.

Her dad was known to call her “deep-end” because when she was very young she jumped into the deep end of the pool even though she could not swim. She was rescued by her brother, Josh, who was always ready to do so throughout her life. This is how Amanda lived her life, ALL IN!!!!!! Her confidence is what she instilled in others.