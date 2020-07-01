Alvino A. Terronez

Alvino was born March 1, 1930, in Silvis, Ill., and is the son of Benito and Felisa Anguiano Terronez. He married the love of his life, Elisabeth Hahn, May 29, 1952, in Augsburg, Germany. After their marriage, they returned to Silvis. Elisabeth passed away May 17, 1993. Alvino served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952 where he played basketball for the company for three years. He also ran track, low hurdles and pole vaulting. He retired in 1984 from International Harvester, after 30 years. He was a lifetime member and past commander of the VFW Post 8890 in East Moline. Alvino was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Silvis.