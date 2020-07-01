March 1, 1930-June 28, 2020
SIVIS — Alvino A. Terronez, 90, of Silvis, passed away June 28, 2020, at UnityPoint-Health Trinity Rock Island.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. Livestreaming of services will be announced on the Schroder Mortuary Facebook page. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting with arrangements.
Alvino was born March 1, 1930, in Silvis, Ill., and is the son of Benito and Felisa Anguiano Terronez. He married the love of his life, Elisabeth Hahn, May 29, 1952, in Augsburg, Germany. After their marriage, they returned to Silvis. Elisabeth passed away May 17, 1993. Alvino served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952 where he played basketball for the company for three years. He also ran track, low hurdles and pole vaulting. He retired in 1984 from International Harvester, after 30 years. He was a lifetime member and past commander of the VFW Post 8890 in East Moline. Alvino was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Silvis.
Alvino loved life, carrying a smile with him every day while living his life to the fullest. He had never met a stranger and loved his family wholeheartedly. He was happiest when he could be surrounded by his family and friends, which included his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Cubs and Hawkeye fan.
Survivors include his children: Alvino Terronez Jr., Gunter (Carol) Terronez, Alfred (Sue) Terronez, Rosemarie (Steven) Hernandez and Raymond (Connie) Terronez; grandchildren, Jonathan O' Brian, Melissa Terronez, Eric Terronez, Stephanie Hernandez, Brandon Terronez, Justin Terronez, Ashley Terronez-Gooding, Nicholas Hernandez, Lindsey Terronez, Raymond Terronez and Michael Terronez; 15 great-grandchildren with another on the way in 2020; brothers, Bennie (Belin) Terronez, Joe Terronez; sisters, Nellie Munos, Cruz Rivera and Delores (Richard) Esparza.
Alvino was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters: Ezekiea, Theresa, Gabriela, Jesse, Mary, Antonia, Angela; brother: Guadalupe; and in-laws: Rebecca, Yvonne, Louis, Anthony, Macario, Joe, John, Julian, Jesus, Marcelo and Isias.
