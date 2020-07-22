July 20, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Alvin Spencer, 75, East Moline, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island after a brief illness.
Alvin was the eighth child of 10 born to Walter and Pearl Spencer, Brenham, Texas. He completed H.S. at Pickard H.S., Brenham, and University of Washington, Seattle, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971. In November 1974, he married Brenda Dunlap, and they have twin sons, Chad and Richard, born November of 1976. There are four grandchildren, which Alvin thought was one of the best things that happened to him and Brenda.
Alvin accepted Jesus as Lord at an early age, but in 1982, he had a personal experience with the Holy Spirit and it changed his life forever. He was a member of Christ Anglican Church, Moline, and he worked with Brenda and many others in ministry. They joined the Order of St. Luke in July 2018. Praying for people and witnessing for Jesus Christ was the desire of Alvin's heart being partners with Renewal in Christ Ministries (RICM) since the early 80's.
Al joined Deere & Company in June 1966 as a summer Engineering student. In 1967, the Industrial Equipment Division hired him. In 1971, Al worked at Dubuque Works in manufacturing and product design. In 1973, he worked at the Technical Center in Product Concepts. He moved to Plow Planter in 1980, and in 1982, he joined the Quality Services Team as Project Manager and developed the quality circuit of e-tools known as “Metrology, Simulation and Analysis (MSA).” He felt honored to work with what he felt were some of the most brilliant engineers in the field. He retired in December 2001 after a rewarding career of 35 years.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; and son, Chad (Kati); grandchildren, William and Scarlett; son, Richard; grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha; brother, Roscoe (Gloria); and sisters, Geneva Elliott, Odessa Howard, Rev. Bettye Damon, Barbara Evans and Janice (David) Allen. He leaves one aunt, V. G. Odom, who will be 100 in September, and one uncle, Lawrence Spencer Sr.; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who he prayed for every day.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Livestream broadcasting of the funeral will be available by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted. Memorials may be made to Christ Anglican Church, Moline, or to Renewal in Christ Ministries (RICM).
The family is very thankful for the compassionate care given Alvin at UnityPoint for the two weeks he was there.
