July 20, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Alvin Spencer, 75, East Moline, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island after a brief illness.

Alvin was the eighth child of 10 born to Walter and Pearl Spencer, Brenham, Texas. He completed H.S. at Pickard H.S., Brenham, and University of Washington, Seattle, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971. In November 1974, he married Brenda Dunlap, and they have twin sons, Chad and Richard, born November of 1976. There are four grandchildren, which Alvin thought was one of the best things that happened to him and Brenda.

Alvin accepted Jesus as Lord at an early age, but in 1982, he had a personal experience with the Holy Spirit and it changed his life forever. He was a member of Christ Anglican Church, Moline, and he worked with Brenda and many others in ministry. They joined the Order of St. Luke in July 2018. Praying for people and witnessing for Jesus Christ was the desire of Alvin's heart being partners with Renewal in Christ Ministries (RICM) since the early 80's.