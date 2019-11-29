February 1, 1936-November 29, 2019
GENESEO — Alvin S. Dobbels, 83, of Geneseo, formerly of Cambridge, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3rd, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. A private graveside service will be Wednesday at Knoxville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alvin Dobbels Memorial Fund.
Alvin Richard Dobbels was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Cambridge Township, the son of Alfred A. and Mary H. Buyck Dobbels. He was educated in Cambridge area schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954. Alvin loved one woman for his entire life and married her, Joyce Ann Fox, on Aug. 2, 1958, in Geneseo. They were married for over 61 years.
He served in the Army National Guard for six years and was a member of the civil defense. Alvin worked for the Henry Service Company in Cambridge for 34 years, retiring in 1991. He loved spending time with his wife and family and was a jack-of-all-trades and a carpenter.
Those left to honor Alvin's memory include his wife, Joyce; their children, Susan (Dean) Borders, Blue Grass, Iowa, Scott (Elizabeth) Dobbels, Silvis, Ted (Deidre) Dobbels, Crystal Lake, Ill.; grandchildren, Dustin and Abigail Dobbels, Adam Borders, Greyson and Finnegan Dobbels, Alexandra Sloan, Chance Vicary, Andrew (Lea) Borders, Amber (Matt) Lingen; great-grandchildren, Owen, Gabe and Henry Lingen; siblings, James (Carol) Dobbels, David (Deb) Dobbels, Don (Kathy) Dobbels, all of Cambridge, and JoAn Dobbels-Morris, Toulon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert Dobbels, Gilbert Dobbels, Alfred Dobbels; niece, Sr. Becky Dobbels; and nephew Jerry Dobbels. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan and Allure Nursing Homes and Compassus Hospice for Alvin's care.
