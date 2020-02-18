Alvin B. Jasper

December 26, 1931-January 31, 2020

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Alvin Benjamin Jasper “Ben,” 88, formerly of the Quad-Cities, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, in Palm Desert, Calif. Ben was born on Dec. 26, 1931, in Davenport, the son of Alvin B. and Bernadine Jasper Sr. Ben graduated from Davenport High School and the University of Northern Iowa. He also completed post-graduate work in Iowa, Wisconsin, Sweden and Japan.

He taught Art at Rock Island High School from 1960 to 1964 and Augustana College from 1964 to 1980 where he was also the head of the Art Department. He lived and taught English as a Second Language and English Literature in Japan at Doshisha University, Chiyoda Women's College, Kyoto Labor Institute and Berlitz Language School from 1980 to 1998. He returned to the United States and has lived in the Coachella Valley since 1998, where he had been an art teacher at the Coachella Art Center in Indio, Calif.

Ben has exhibited widely in the United States, Europe and Japan. His art work is in the collections of a large selection of patrons in Europe, Japan and the United States, as well as public institutions, including The British Museum, The Royal Palace in Stockholm, Augustana College, Modern Woodmen, John Deere, WHBF and the Rock Island Library.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Christine (Anthony) Leemans, Megan Jasper and Joshua Jasper. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernadine; father, “Benny;” and brother, Richard.

