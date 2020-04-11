July 15, 1936-April 6, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Alton Metcalf Jr., 83, of Rock Island, passed away Monday April 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Alton was born on July 15, 1936, in Terrell, Ark., the son of Alton and Lula Mae (Johnson) Metcalf Sr. He married Ernestine Stringer on Dec. 25, 1956.
He had been employed at the John Deere Foundry, East Moline, for over 30 years. Previously he had also been employed at Geifman Grocery for 15 years.
He loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Alton had formerly been a member of Second Baptist Church, Rock Island. Alton also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ernestine; children, Marylin Rivers, Sandra Metcalf, Chiryl Metcalf, Patrick Metcalf, Karen Metcalf, Fallon Metcalf; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Arthur Metcalf, Albert Metcalf, Ocie Metcalf, Eva Morrison, Georgia Richie, Luria Madison, Louise Brandson and Martha Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Sr. and Lula Mae; son, Dwight Metcalf; daughter, Sherry McLee; sisters, Rosie Riteman and Betty Murray; brothers, Louis Metcalf, Andrew Metcalf, Donald Metcalf and Cleveland Metcalf.
