June 19, 1925-October 28, 2018
SILVIS — Funeral services for Alta Ree Barr will be 1 p.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Mrs. Barr died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Good Samaritan Geneseo Village.
Alta Ree Thacker was born June 19, 1925, in Rose Bud, Ark., the daughter of Ivie and Grace Potter. She attended school at Hart, and high school at Rose Bud, graduating in the spring of 1944. She attended church at Hart and Mount Bethel. She worked at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, for a while, later going to Tulsa Okla., to work at the Aircraft Plant. When the war was over she returned to Hart to be married to Charles Barr on Nov. 28, 1945. They were married at the White County Courthouse by the Justice of the Peace, Jim Guise. Ruth and Julia Langley were their witnesses as well as Judge Floyd Bradbury and his secretary, Juanita Spragins. Alta was a loving homemaker and for a short time worked as a cook at Briar Bluff School in Henry County.
Survivors include her sons, Micheal (Cheryl) Barr, Galena, Ill., and Ronald Barr, Silvis; son-in-law, Rondal Carter, Green Rock; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Annie Thacker, Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Kathyrn Barr; sisters, Ruth Langley and Kathrine Worthman; brother, Robert Thacker.
Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Geneseo Village Activity Fund.
