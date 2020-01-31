February 19, 1924-January 30, 2020

ATKINSON — Alma Maxine Ullrick, 95, of Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter, New Windsor, Ill. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Reverend Michael McBride will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Atkinson Rescue Squad and Tri-County Ambulance Service.

Alma was born on Feb. 19, 1924, the daughter of Noah and Laura (Albertson) Buckallew, in Jerome, Iowa. Alma Maxine married Trenton Ullrick on July 4, 1939, in Unionville, Mo. He preceded her in death in 1989. She was employed at Harper-Wyman for 25 years, as a machine operator. She was a member of Daughters of Ruth at the church, WWII Mother and a member of the Atkinson Congregational Church. She loved flower gardening, knitting and crocheting.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Roberta Doubler, New Windsor, Charles (Sandra) Ullrick, Geneseo; daughters-in-law, Bonnie Ullrick, Centralia, Ill., Annette Ullrick, Rock Island; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Abma, Oklahoma City, Okla., Agnes Keeb, Batesville, Ark.; and brother, William Buckallew, Buckner, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Laura; sons, Donald and Larry Ullrick; son-in-law, Ronald Doubler; one great-grandchild; five brothers; and two sisters.

