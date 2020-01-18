October 3, 1924-January 16, 2020

MOLINE — Alma M. Johnson, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Edward Hospital, Naperville, Ill.

Services are 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with the Rev. Bill Adams officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline.

The former Alma Mae Ritenour was born Oct. 3, 1924, in Carroll Township, Ill., the daughter of Earl and Cora (Moorehead) Ritenour. She married Eugene E. Johnson on Oct. 14, 1950, in Princeton, Ill. He died July 12, 1990.

She was an active member of Riverside United Methodist Church (formerly 1st United Methodist), Moline, where she helped write the church newsletter. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Alma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Maxine Johnson of Naperville; a granddaughter, Kelley (Derek) Slovak; a grandson, Ryan (Tramy) Johnson of Indianapolis, Ind.; and great-grandchildren, Conner and Carter Slovak, and Kaden Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Margaret Conley, John Ritenour, and Elmer “Bok” Ritenour.

