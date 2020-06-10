× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 3, 1928-June 7, 2020

MILAN — Allie “Mazie” M. James, 91, of Milan, died peacefully on June 7, 2020. Private services will be held with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting family with services.

Allie M Gilbreath was born on October 3, 1928 in East Saint Louis, Ill., to Robert Thomas Gilbreath and Allie Mae Belcher.

She married her love George David James on Feb. 6, 1947. They enjoyed many years together raising family, working, and pursuing their interests and hobbies. George and Allie “Mazie” met in Metropolis, Ill., but after they married, the couple moved to Milan where she lived until her death.

Allie worked for many years at a Milan meat market, formerly the Larry Vogt’s and later Roger Woods Meat Market. Allie retired in 1995. She used her time to enjoy family which was the most important part of her life. She and George had two daughters, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She adored her children and grandchildren, and nothing was more cherished in her life than her title of “Nena//Nana”.