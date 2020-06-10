October 3, 1928-June 7, 2020
MILAN — Allie “Mazie” M. James, 91, of Milan, died peacefully on June 7, 2020. Private services will be held with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting family with services.
Allie M Gilbreath was born on October 3, 1928 in East Saint Louis, Ill., to Robert Thomas Gilbreath and Allie Mae Belcher.
She married her love George David James on Feb. 6, 1947. They enjoyed many years together raising family, working, and pursuing their interests and hobbies. George and Allie “Mazie” met in Metropolis, Ill., but after they married, the couple moved to Milan where she lived until her death.
Allie worked for many years at a Milan meat market, formerly the Larry Vogt’s and later Roger Woods Meat Market. Allie retired in 1995. She used her time to enjoy family which was the most important part of her life. She and George had two daughters, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She adored her children and grandchildren, and nothing was more cherished in her life than her title of “Nena//Nana”.
Allie enjoyed country music and would let you know that she considered any other type of music to be intolerable. She and her husband attended many country music and blue grass festivals throughout the years. Country music was her passion.
She enjoyed being with friends and family at get-togethers and every Christmas Eve she had family over for a meal, snacks, and opening gifts. This was a family tradition that all the grandchildren looked forward to each year.
Allie enjoyed the large family gatherings for her birthdays as well. She spent time with her sister Wanda (Hula) Carnes. They would go out to lunch on most days and usually had coffee every morning. They were close and very dear to each other.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter Karen (Tom) Esparza; son-in-law, Mark Nelsen; grandchildren, Matt (Missy) Nelsen, Tara (Joseph) Perez, Tasha (Will) Power, Mike (Katy) Nelsen; great-grandchildren, Shelbi Nelsen, Tony Esparza, Lincoln, Jeffery and Peyton Perez; Liam and Emma Power, and Hannah and Reed Nelsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and her beloved daughter, Jeanie Nelsen.
Special thank you to her neighbors, Jeanie and Richard Moses, for their friendship and watching out for her over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, Milan.
Online condolences may be left to Allie’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.
