January 3, 1969-October 19, 2019
REYNOLDS — Allen M. Wright, 50, of Reynolds, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation will take place following the services. Memorials may be made to the family.
Allen was born on Jan. 3, 1969, in Moline, the son of Harold E. and Anna M. (Casper) Wright. He married Annette C. Grace on Dec. 19, 1997, in Rock Island. Allen was employed as a drexel operator at John Deere Parts. He was a member of the Illinois Army National Guard. He loved to be outdoors, camping and fishing. He was a huge San Francisco 49ers fan.
Allen also loved playing with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Annette; daughter, Stacie (Drew) VanDyke, Moline; son, Brandon Wright, East Moline; stepdaughters, Amanda (Casey) Jackson, Port Byron, and Amber (Chris) Drollsbaugh, Manitowoc, Wis.; mother, Anna Wright, Coal Valley; brother, Kevin (Sindy) Wright, Coal Valley; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Lora Lopez.
