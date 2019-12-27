November 22, 1943-December 27, 2019
MILAN — Allen J. Neumann, 76, of Milan, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made to the family.
Allen was born on Nov. 22, 1943, in North Dakota, the son of Julius and Christina (Kolb) Neumann. He married Connie Ness on June 24, 1962, in Jamestown, N.D. Allen worked in Tool and Dye at John Deere and Co. until his retirement. After retiring, he worked eight years in the John Deere Commons and eight years for Project Now. He enjoyed playing golf, reading and enjoyed his coffee group on Sundays.
Allen is survived by his children, Troy (Deb) Neumann, Lori Neumann and Carla (Don) Ferrel; grandchildren, Bryce (Laurel) Schroeder, Amy (Nathan) Oak, Brandon Schroeder, Donovan Ferrel, Dylan Ferrel and Amanda Neumann; great-grandson, Chase Schroeder, and one on the way; siblings, Bill Neumann, Edward (Shannon) Neumann, Elaine (Delmar) Uhlich, Delores (Ray) Farrell) and Lorraine Gall. Preceded in death by his wife, Connie Neumann; parents; brother, Harold Neumann; and infant brother, Danny Neumann.
Online condolences may be left to Allen's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.