November 3, 1931-July 20, 2020
MOLINE — Allen Hallberg Myers, 88, devoted husband and father, passed away on July 20, 2020, in Moline.
Allen was born on Nov. 3, 1931, near Centralia, Ill., to Alson and Myrtle (Hallberg) Myers. He was raised on Myers Orchards, the family farm founded by his parents. He attended Centralia High School, followed by Southern Illinois University. There he met his lifelong love Lena Pantaleo, whom he met as a lab partner in physics class. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
After graduating from SIU in 1952 with a degree in geology and geography, Allen enlisted in the Navy for service during the Korean War. He started electronics training on Treasure Island in San Francisco, and then attended officer candidate school in Providence, R.I., commissioning as lieutenant junior grade. He and Lena were married in Du Quoin, Ill., on July 13, 1953, and moved to Monterey, Calif., for his post-graduate studies. Next they relocated to San Diego, Calif., as Allen served as head electronics officer on the USS Winston.
Upon leaving the Navy in 1956, Allen joined his father in leading Myers Orchards. Like his father, Allen was known for quality produce, and took pride in the fruit he sold. He utilized University of Illinois horticultural advisors to introduce new technologies at the orchard. Lena became an integral part of the business as they moved from wholesale to retail, and broadened their product offerings. Additionally, he instilled a love of the land in all his children, and an appreciation for integrity and hard work.
After selling the farm in 1990, Allen went into business development at Kaskaskia College, then became a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker. He made many good friendships there and earned numerous awards with the Illinois Association of Realtors.
Allen served as President of the Illinois Horticultural Society, Board President of the Centralia First Christian Church, and was a member of the Rotary and Shriners Clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Lena Myers of Moline; children, Chris Myers (Janet M. Myers, spouse) of Port Byron, Brian Myers of Seattle, and Janet K. Myers of Napa, Calife.; grandchildren (spouses), Laura Sivertsen (Matt Sivertsen) of Moline, Andrea Myers (Drew Cunningham) of Danbury, Conn., and Leah Zimmermann (Adam Zimmermann) of Iowa City; great-grandchildren, Christopher Sivertsen and Abraham Zimmermann; sisters, Mary Renfro (Lloyd Shaw) of Glen Carbon, Ill., Jean Hutter of Munster, Ind., and Rose Davidson of Decatur, Ill.; and beloved nieces and nephews that he enjoyed teaching and sharing about the farm.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the Myers family at www.esterdahl.com.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned for the future in Centralia, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org, or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Centralia, Ill.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.