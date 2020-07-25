× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 3, 1931-July 20, 2020

MOLINE — Allen Hallberg Myers, 88, devoted husband and father, passed away on July 20, 2020, in Moline.

Allen was born on Nov. 3, 1931, near Centralia, Ill., to Alson and Myrtle (Hallberg) Myers. He was raised on Myers Orchards, the family farm founded by his parents. He attended Centralia High School, followed by Southern Illinois University. There he met his lifelong love Lena Pantaleo, whom he met as a lab partner in physics class. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

After graduating from SIU in 1952 with a degree in geology and geography, Allen enlisted in the Navy for service during the Korean War. He started electronics training on Treasure Island in San Francisco, and then attended officer candidate school in Providence, R.I., commissioning as lieutenant junior grade. He and Lena were married in Du Quoin, Ill., on July 13, 1953, and moved to Monterey, Calif., for his post-graduate studies. Next they relocated to San Diego, Calif., as Allen served as head electronics officer on the USS Winston.