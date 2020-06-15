× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 13, 1936-June 13, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- Private funeral services for Allen “Al” Tysma, 84, of East Moline, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. The services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Per COVID-19 and Restore IL Phase 3 regulations, groups of 10 will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.

Mr. Tysma died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.

Al was born April 13, 1936, in Beltrami, Minn., the son of John and Gertrude “Gerti” (Epema) Tysma. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1959. He married Helen Ewalt April 23, 1979, at First Christian Church, Moline. He retired from John Deere Plow Planter, Moline, in 1992, after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Moose and the Masons. He enjoyed playing euchre, fishing and boating. He and Helen enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years.