February 11, 1938-July 30, 2019
HAMPTON — Allan John Hanson, 81, of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave. East Moline. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to -1 p.m. the day of funeral.
Allan was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Canby, Minn.; the son of James Russell and Leona (Winkels) Hanson. Allan married Linda Young, June 10, 1961, in Hampton. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He worked for Alcoa as an inspector, retiring in 2000. In his younger years, he enjoyed his boat and motorcycle. Allan was a car enthusiast; he enjoyed working on and looking at cars. He enjoyed camping especially during the winters in Alabama. He was kind to everyone he met. He had a gentle spirit unless you were trying to sell him something he didn't want or offer him chicken! A great highpoint for him was participating in the Honor Flight. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren in their sporting events. He always put his family first.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Hanson; children, Amy Harris, Silvis, Scott (Sandra) Hanson, Leutersthausen, Germany, and Jenny (Brad) Hofmann, Aledo; grandchildren, Julia and Jackson Harris, Sam, Ryder and Sophia Hanson, Madeline, Molly, Sarah and Noah Hofmann; sisters, Dorothy (Homer) Heaton, Geneseo, Marilyn (Gary) Seidel, and Linda (Mark) Ellis, New Tazewell, Tenn.
He was preceded by his parents, brothers; Don and Paul Hanson, sisters; Diane Hanson and Janice Bates.
Online condolences maybe left at sullivanellisltd.com.