September 14, 1961-May 10, 2020
EAST MOLINE -- Alicia Rene Martinez, 58, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. At this time, there will be no services.
Alicia Rodgers was born on September 14, 1961, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Sherry (Beamer) Rodgers. She married Jeronimo Martinez on March 22, 1986, in Davenport. She was a recovery supervisor at John Deere. Alicia was a member of New Hope, Moline. She enjoyed going to the gym, flower gardening, music and dancing.
Survivors include her husband Jeronimo, son Daniel (Sara) Martinez, Hampton, grandchildren, Deven, Addison and Ayden, and siblings, Richard Rodgers, East Moline, Tony Lujan, Davenport and Sondra Karben, East Moline, her father and stepmother, Richard and Shirley Rodgers, Lady Lake, Fla., and stepbrothers Darrell Russell, Kansas City and Allen Russell, Lady Lake, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
A special thank you to Veronica Ortiz for being there for our family and Alicia.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com
