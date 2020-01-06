Alice (Vroman) Twilligear

May 21, 1933-December 29, 2019

HILLSDALE — Alice Twilligear, 86, formerly of Hillsdale, Ill., passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019. Burial will be at Oroville Cemetery in Oroville, Calif., on Jan. 14, 2020.

Alice was born on May 21, 1933, the daughter of John and Margaret (Scheff) Vroman of Hillsdale.

She was united in marriage to Joe Brownlow Sr. He preceded her in death 1964. Later, she marriage Mel Twilligear in California. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Barbara (Merle) Vyscitt, of Jerome Idaho; son, Joe (Peggy) Brownlow Jr., of Roseville, Calif.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mae Croft, of Geneseo, Viola Dennis, of Silvis,

Marion (Gil ) Klockenga, of Prophetstown; brothers: Robert (Karen) Vroman, of Erie, and Dale (Jody) Vroman, of Hillsdale.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, and five brothers and three sisters.

