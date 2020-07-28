March 7, 1925-July 25, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Alice V. Heimbeck, 95, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Broadway Presbyterian Church.
Alice was born on March 7, 1925, in Haydenville, Ohio, the daughter of Harry and Edna (Rutledge) Stevens. She married C. Warren Heimbeck on June 3, 1946, in Pineville, West Virginia, he preceded her in death in 2009. Alice retired from Bituminous Insurance after 34 years, working as a data entry analyst. She was an active member at Broadway Presbyterian Church. Alice enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her son, David (Cynthia) Heimbeck; grandchildren, Heather (Patrick) Eberhard, Sarah (Ron) Nimrick, and Allison Roos; great- grandchildren, Damion Heimbeck, Haylie and Abbie Roos, Karl and Niklas Eberhard, and Rhys Nimrick; siblings, Ruth Morgan, Thomas D. Stevens, and Jerrold Stevens; and many more loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, George Stevens and Mildred Rossbach.
Online condolences may be left to Alice's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.
