March 13, 1927-February 24, 2020

MOLINE — Alice Roberta Mockmore, 92, of Moline, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Aspen Rehab and Health Care, Silvis. Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Hospice Compassus, 4101 John Deere Road, Suite 1, Moline, IL 61265.

Alice was born in Madrid, Iowa, on March 13, 1927, a daughter of Mahlon and Cora Anderson Burkhart. She married Thomas E. Mockmore on Aug. 4, 1950, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2007.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice was a homemaker and worked at various retail stores throughout her life.

Alice was a member of First Christian Church – Disciples of Christ, Moline. She enjoyed flower gardening and listening to big band music.