March 13, 1927-February 24, 2020
MOLINE — Alice Roberta Mockmore, 92, of Moline, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Aspen Rehab and Health Care, Silvis. Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Hospice Compassus, 4101 John Deere Road, Suite 1, Moline, IL 61265.
Alice was born in Madrid, Iowa, on March 13, 1927, a daughter of Mahlon and Cora Anderson Burkhart. She married Thomas E. Mockmore on Aug. 4, 1950, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
Alice was a homemaker and worked at various retail stores throughout her life.
Alice was a member of First Christian Church – Disciples of Christ, Moline. She enjoyed flower gardening and listening to big band music.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children (and spouses), Judie (William) Holmer, Moline, Linda Mockmore-Sawler, Stockton, Calif., Thomas S. Mockmore, Moline, and William E. Mockmore, Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephen (Erika) Church Jr., Winston-Salem, N.C., Christina (Jason) Walraven, Stockton, Calif., Kareen (Michael) Lockwood, San Jose, Calif., Timothy (Cassey) Sudduth, Kansas City, Mo., and Jeff Sudduth and family, Kansas City, Mo.; and great-grandchildren, Bridget Anna Marie (Diego) Garcia-Moran, Anthony Michael Moore, Stephen Eric Church III, Caitlin Rose Moore, Jasmine Lockwood and Savannah, Sydney and Johnny Sudduth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Arthur and John Burkhart; sister, Rosemarie Pappas; and son-in-law, Stephen Church.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.