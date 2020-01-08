Alice May Carico
June 12, 1932-January 8, 2020

SILVIS — Alice May Carico, 87, formerly of Hillsdale and Rock Falls, Ill., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. A Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of the arrangements.

Alice was born June 12, 1932, in Rock Falls, Ill., the daughter of Grover and Alice (McDaniel) Pope. She married Myron Marvin Carico on July 2, 1954, in Dixon, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1998. Alice worked for Volkmans Furniture in Morrison. She enjoyed fishing, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. She loved to crochet.

Alice is survived by her children, Linda (Steven) Dailey, Port Byron, Daniel (Kristi) Carico, China, Mich., Deborah (Michael) Breneman, Colona; four grandchildren, Adrian Veloz, Brea Morris, Hillary Carico, Joshua Breneman; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Shirley Pope; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Alice, was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, one sister, an infant daughter and a granddaughter, Jessica Dailey. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

