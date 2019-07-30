March 3, 1928-July 27, 2019
MOLINE — Alice M. Kerckhove, 91, of Moline, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Christ the King Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with an Altar and Rosary Society Rosary at 3:30pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seton Catholic School or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Alice was born March 3, 1928 in East Moline, the daughter of Adiel and Irma (Wyckhuys) Brackevelt. She married Maurice Kerckhove on October 19, 1946 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2012.
Alice worked as an attendance clerk retiring at United Township High School. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, Altar and Rosary Society and VFW Ladies Auxiliary for 62 years where she served as President, past District President and State Hospital Chairman.
Alice enjoyed ceramics, knitting and other crafts.
Survivors include her children, Mike Kerckhove, Moline, Jerry Kerckhove, Carbon Cliff, Jack (Vicki) Kerckhove, East Moline and Jim Kerckhove, Stewart, FL; grandchildren, Heather (Brandon) Stigner, Stephen, Kristopher (Danielle), Beau (Abbe) and Courtney Kerckhove; great grandchildren, Hannah, Jarrod and Maci and former daughter-in-law, Robin Riley.
