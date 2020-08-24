× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 28, 1932- August 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Alice M. Brown, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

A private family memorial service will be livestreamed 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, and may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/rock island-live-stream. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Inurnment will be at a later date at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Alice was born July 28, 1932, in Davenport, a daughter of James and Grace (Thomas) Reilly. She married Norman R. Brown on Sept. 8, 1951, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2018.

Alice was a nursing aide at St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island, for 10 years. She later worked for several doctors' offices in the Quad-Cities.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, International Order of King's Daughters and Sons, the Blackhawk Hiking Club, and the Tuesday Group.