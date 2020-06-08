× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOLINE — Alice Heater, 93, of Moline, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis, Ill.

Visitation is Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 9 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island. Burial is at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to the Paulist Catholic Organization for the evangelization of Jesus. DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family.

Alice was born July 3, 1926, in Moline, the daughter of Charles and Avilda (Amundsen) Larsen. Her parents came to America from Svenborg, Denmark, and Christiania (Oslo), Norway, in 1917 by boat third class. They later met in Moline and married.

Alice married Gene K. Bleuer at St. John the Baptist Church, Rapids City, Ill., in 1951 by Father Moran. Gene was drafted to the Korean War in March of 1952. They had one daughter, Nancy, born while Gene was at war. Later in life, she married Ted Heater, who preceded her in death.

She was employed as a Telephone Operator for John Deere Planter Works until her marriage to Gene.