September 8, 1938-October 16, 2019.
ROCK ISLAND — Algie James “Sonny” Trice Jr., 81, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Generations, Rock Island.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Gaines Chapel AME Church, 311-19th Street, East Moline. Rev. Van Flowers will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before services. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the family.
Algie James Trice Jr. was born Sept. 8, 1938, in East Moline, the son of Algie James and Dorothy Nell (Branch) Trice. He worked for John Deere Harvester, East Moline, in his younger years. He later worked in sanitation for the City of East Moline. Algie married Gertrude Gates on Sept. 6, 1996, in Rock Island, where they made their home. Sonny was famous for his barbecue ribs whom he made for many people. Everywhere Sonny went, he knew people. He enjoyed dancing. Algie was a member of the Masons.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gertrude, Rock Island; children: Jacqueline (Gregory) Temple, Davenport, Ricky Trice, Killeen, Texas, James Bennett (Dionne), Minneapolis, Minn.; stepchildren: Melvin Morrow, Rock Island, Willie (Patricia) Morrow, Rock Island, Rosie Morrow, Davenport, Deborah Morrow, Rock Island, Bruce (Melissa) Morrow, Davenport; brother: Ronnie (Edna) Trice; sister: Alma Warden; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter and Richard Trice" and grandchild, Stephen Trice.
Online condolences may be made at sullivanellisltd.com.