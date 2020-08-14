× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 28, 1990-July 2, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Alexander C. Conant, 29, of Davenport, Iowa, was recovered from the Mississippi River on July 2, 2020, after going missing on November 3, 2019.

A gathering to celebrate Alex’s life will be held at a later date when able to have larger gatherings. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in his memory.

Alexander Carl Conant was born July 28, 1990, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Belinda Blackburn and Richard Conant. He graduated from Moline High School in 2008. He most recently worked for Kraft Heinz in Davenport.

Alex was known for his passionate love of music, his Jeep Wrangler, and Vans shoes. He enjoyed gaming and playing the drums, as well as other creative pursuits. Above all else, family and friends were the most important thing to Alex.