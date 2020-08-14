July 28, 1990-July 2, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Alexander C. Conant, 29, of Davenport, Iowa, was recovered from the Mississippi River on July 2, 2020, after going missing on November 3, 2019.
A gathering to celebrate Alex’s life will be held at a later date when able to have larger gatherings. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in his memory.
Alexander Carl Conant was born July 28, 1990, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Belinda Blackburn and Richard Conant. He graduated from Moline High School in 2008. He most recently worked for Kraft Heinz in Davenport.
Alex was known for his passionate love of music, his Jeep Wrangler, and Vans shoes. He enjoyed gaming and playing the drums, as well as other creative pursuits. Above all else, family and friends were the most important thing to Alex.
He is survived by his parents, Belinda (Alan Gaul) Blackburn Gaul of Moline, and Rik and Cari Conant of Moline; grandparents, Myrna and Alan West of Moline, and Henry (Melissa) Sierra of East Moline; siblings, Devon (Mike) Blackburn of Pekin, Jacob LeValley of Novato, California, Taylor (Alex) Swanson of Lynnewood, Washington, Hunter Thompson of Sherrard, and Hunter Conant and Grace Conant, both of Moline; a step-brother, Ian Mwakipesile of Columbus, Ohio; many aunts and uncles, including Mark Conant of O’Fallon, Illinois, Lee (Julianne) Conant of Port Byron, Kim Mix of Erie, Eddie (Melissa) Sierra of Cypress, Texas, Bianca Sierra of Bettendorf, and Liam Hammond of Clearwater, Florida; many cousins, including Tony Mix, Janelle (Zach) Smith, and Colin (Melissa) Mix; and a host of friends, including Elizabeth Payne, Ben Weiman, and Ian Jernigan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Natalie Conant, Brenda Blackburn, and Jerry Green.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.