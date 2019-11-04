January 7, 1923-October 10, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Alberta Honeyman, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Silver Cross Nursing Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Private graveside services were held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, assisted the family with arrangements.
Alberta was born on Jan. 7, 1923, in East Moline, a daughter of Frederick and Addie (Hummer) Littlewood. She married Albert Hurry Sr., and two sons were born to their union. Albert passed away in 1987. Alberta later married Lester Honeyman on July 1, 1997 in Rock Island. Lester passed away on May 24, 2018. Alberta was a loving homemaker for her family for all of her life. She was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose, and she enjoyed visiting local casinos.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Albert (Carolyn) Hurry, of Milan, and Allan L. (Kathleen) Hurry, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; sister, Lillian Kusy, of Woodstock; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Albert Hurry Sr. and Lester Honeyman
