March 26, 1931-September 26, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Albert W. Uzzell, 88, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, East Moline, with the Rev. Becky Sherwood officiating. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Memorials may be made to East Moline Public Library.
Al was born March 26, 1931, in Pittsfield, Ill., the son of Albert G. and Dura “Opal” (Fowler) Uzzell. He married JoAnn Douglas in 1958, in Evansville, Ind. She passed away Oct. 29, 1989. He graduated from Millikin University in Decatur. He began working in the television industry in the 1950s and worked for many stations across the U.S., retiring from WHBF in the Rock Island.
He was active in the vocal and bell choirs at both First Presbyterian Church, East Moline, and Chandler Presbyterian Church in Chandler, Ariz. He was an avid poker player and enjoyed reading, gardening, and woodworking.
Al is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen and Todd Stoner of East Moline, and Melissa Uzzell of Rock Island; a brother and sister-in-law, John H. and Iris Uzzell of East Alton, Ill.; and his significant other since 2006, Lois Jones of Rio Rancho, N.M.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.