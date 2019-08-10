March 18, 1926-August 8, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Albert W. Castrey, 93, of Rock Island, formerly of Milan, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at home.
Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Inurnment, with military honors presented by Milan American Legion Post 569 will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Albert was born March 18, 1926, in Moline, the son of Francis and Eleanor Alger Castrey. He married Vera Ackeberg on Oct. 29, 1952. She preceded him in death in 1985. He later married Wanda Polley on Jan. 2, 1999, in Milan.
Albert was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric following over 40 years of service. He was a life member of IBEW Local 109.
Albert was a life member of Trio Lodge 57 AF & AM, Milan, Milan American Legion Post 569, and Rock Island Conservation Club. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, camping and woodworking.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda Polley-Castrey, Rock Island; sons, Raymond (Margaret) Castrey, Springfield, Mo., Gregory (Gina) Castrey, Princeton, Ill., Steven (Amy) Castrey, Orion, Ill.; stepsons, Terry (Cindy) Smith, Des Moines, and Leslie (Stephanie) Polley, Dover, Del.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Albert was preceded in death by his father; mother; stepfather, Raymond Dryoel; first wife, Vera; and stepson, Larry Smith.
