March 6, 1938-October 18, 2019
ROCK ISALND — Albert Lee Blocker Sr., 81, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Albert was born on March 6, 1938, in Wilton, Iowa,, the son of Henry and Dora (Dietz) Blocker. He married Doris “Dottie” Jacobs on Nov. 15, 1965, in Rock Island. Albert worked for McLaughlin's Body as a painter's assistant for 37 years. He enjoyed watching wrestling, fishing, gardening, cooking, especially grilling, and horses. Albert will be remembered as being a jokester. He loved his dogs, currently “Rocky,” and taking car rides with his beloved wife.
Albert is survived by his children, Linda (Jim) Dickson, Las Vegas, Nev., Debbie York, Rock Island, Terry Allen, Milan, Kathy (Mike) Foster, Milan, and Donald Campbell, Omaha, Neb.; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous, nieces, nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; children, Brenda Horne and Albert Blocker Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
