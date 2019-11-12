August 29, 1916-November 9, 2019
MOLINE — Albert C Raes, 103, formerly of Moline, passed into the hands of God on Friday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church, Moline. Entombment is in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Memorials may be given to The Center For Belgian Culture.
Al was born Aug. 29, 1916, in Moline, the son of Jules and Marie (Cluyse) Raes. He married Goldie I. Simmons on Oct. 7, 1939, in Moline. She preceded him in death on March 3, 1980. He later married Alice M. Polito on May 28, 1982. She preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2002.
Al was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, Sacred Heart Foresters, Ct. 1691, Center for Belgian Culture, Friends Circle Club, John Deere Foreman's Club. He enjoyed building birdhouses, going on walks and visiting neighbors.
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Nancy Raes, Coal Valley, and Scott and Debbie Raes, Molinel; grandchildren: Sarah Raes (Craig Rule), Jeff (Taylor) Raes, Dylan Raes, Jennifer (Todd) Hansen, Scott Raes (Courtney Corelis); six great-grandchildren.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; Goldie, Alice; and grandson, Michael Raes.
A heartfelt thank you to Clarissa Cook Hospice House for the love, support and care they showed to Al and his family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.