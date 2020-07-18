September 15, 1930-March 11, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Albert C. Lambrecht, Arizona, formerly of East Moline, died March 11, 2020, in Tucson. Internment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Al was born on Sept. 15, 1930, in East Moline. He was the son of Cyril and Bertha (Goethals) Lambrecht. Al was the fifth child of six children. Al graduated from East Moline High School and worked for the East Moline Post Office for 41 years where he retired as the Assistant Post Master.
Al loved to golf. He enjoyed going with his golf buddies Joe Dhondt, Bob England, and his brother George. His friends and family knew him as a person who loved to be humorous and tease.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Lambrecht, sons Tom and Andy Lambrecht, grandson Jack Lambrecht, and sister Margaret Drobushevich. Preceding him in death were his parents, his son Jeff Lambrecht, granddaughter Maggie Lambrecht, brothers Ralph and George and sisters Helen VerStraete and Gabriella Dopler.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life luncheon at the Holiday Inn Express by the Quad Cities Airport on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Please dress casually. Also, due to the Covid 19 virus please wear a mask.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.