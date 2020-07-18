× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 15, 1930-March 11, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Albert C. Lambrecht, Arizona, formerly of East Moline, died March 11, 2020, in Tucson. Internment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Al was born on Sept. 15, 1930, in East Moline. He was the son of Cyril and Bertha (Goethals) Lambrecht. Al was the fifth child of six children. Al graduated from East Moline High School and worked for the East Moline Post Office for 41 years where he retired as the Assistant Post Master.

Al loved to golf. He enjoyed going with his golf buddies Joe Dhondt, Bob England, and his brother George. His friends and family knew him as a person who loved to be humorous and tease.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Lambrecht, sons Tom and Andy Lambrecht, grandson Jack Lambrecht, and sister Margaret Drobushevich. Preceding him in death were his parents, his son Jeff Lambrecht, granddaughter Maggie Lambrecht, brothers Ralph and George and sisters Helen VerStraete and Gabriella Dopler.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.