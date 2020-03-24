February 28, 1934-March 21, 2020

GENESEO — Alan L. Vanderheyden, 86, of Geneseo, Ill., formerly of Coal Valley, Ill., died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bickford of Moline, Moline.

Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of the Quad Cities Area.

Alan Leon Vanderheyden was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Brazil, Iowa, the son of Alfons and Mary (Junge) Vanderheyden. He married Janet Hanmer on Aug. 22, 1952, in Waukegan, Ill.

He served in the United States Naval Construction Battalions “Seabees” for four years before going to work for John Deere, where he was a mechanical engineer. He retired in 1985, at which time he and his wife began spending a lot of time traveling, taking road trips and wintering in Gulf Shores, Ala. He built seven houses in his lifetime, was a gifted woodworker and loved to dance and golf. He also was very active in the stock market.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife of over 67 years, Janet; five children, Dottie (Vincent) Boens, of LeClaire, Iowa, Peggy (Marty) Miller, of Geneseo, Sally (Tim) Winn, of Sherrard, Alan Leon (Tami) Vanderheyden II, of Geneseo, and Gary Vanderheyden, of Geneseo; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Thompson, of Mesa, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy Alan Vanderheyden; and siblings, Fern Swain and Dale Vanderheyden.

