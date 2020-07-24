× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 31, 1947-July 22, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Alain Michel F. Serieyssol, 73, of Coal Valley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

A funeral service for close family and friends will be held on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. The service will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 9 a.m. Please wear cheerful colors as we celebrate Alain's life. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park following the service. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is in charge of arrangements.

Alain was born Jan. 31, 1947, in Villejuif, France, to Gaston and Jeanne (Naty) Serieyssol. He earned a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in comparative literature from the University of New Mexico. He married Karen Kuehlthau on April 5, 1969, in Albuquerque, N.M. He had a long career in management in Paris and Lyon, France, retiring to Coal Valley to be closer to his children and grandchildren.