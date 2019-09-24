October 13, 1941-September 22, 2019
ALEDO — Agnes A. Adams, 77 of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of services where memorials may be left to Fur-Ever Friends. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born Oct. 13, 1941, in Lafayette, Ind., to Leo and Ruth Nichols Bell. She graduated from Wayne County High School in Monticello, Ky. She married Harold James Adams on Feb. 9, 1980, in Aledo, Ill.
Agnes was employed in the X-ray department at the former Mercer County Hospital. She was later employed at Thatcher Plastics in Muscatine, Iowa.
She loved animals and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her husband: James; one son: Steve Gregory, of Aledo; two granddaughters: Angela and Annie Gregory, of Lees Summit, Mo.; two brothers: Tom (Patsy) Bell, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., and Mark (Doris) Bell, of Reynolds, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.