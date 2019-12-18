May 26, 1946-December 17, 2019
ALEDO — A. Nancy Watkins, 73, of Aledo, Ill., died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo. Burial is in the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Rock Island. Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Memorials may be left to Messiah Lutheran Church, and online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Nancy was born May 26, 1946, in Birmingham, England, to Samuel and Agnes Allan Koresko. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1964 and Monmouth College in 1968 with a degree in English. Nancy was united in marriage to Thomas Watkins on Aug. 31, 1968, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo, Ill.
Nancy taught school in the Chicago suburbs before accompanying her husband to Ft. Sill, Okla., and on to Mannheim, Germany. During his tour in Vietnam, she returned to Aledo, where she lived with her parents and taught school. She then joined her husband at Ft. Bragg, N.C., and was employed at the East Bladen High School for two years. They returned to Hamlet and eventually to Aledo, where she was employed as an English teacher at Aledo High School, retiring in 2007.
Nancy worked tirelessly in her church and in the community to help others. She was a very active member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where she served in many capacities. Other memberships include the Mercer County Women for Women and the Mercer County Schools Excellence in Education Foundation. She was a devout volunteer for the Christmas Clearinghouse.
Nancy enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren's events and caring for her mother.
Survivors include her husband: Tom, of Aledo; one daughter: Deb (Scott) McGrath, of Bettendorf, Iowa; one son: Sam (Mindy) Watkins, of Peoria, Ill.; three grandchildren: John and Sam McGrath, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Alaina Watkins, of Peoria, Ill.; her mother: Agnes Koresko, of Aledo, Ill.; three brothers: Andrew (Carol) Koresko, John (Cindy) Koresko, all of Aledo; Bill (Becky) Koresko, of Reynolds; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.